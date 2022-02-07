Slight increase in COVID-19 cases over the weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi’s COVID-19 cases had been on the decline, but there was a slight increase over the weekend.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 16,595 new cases over a three-day period.

That’s an average of more than 5,500 a day.

35 deaths were also reported. Some occurred earlier in the year.

The state’s vaccination rate remains stagnant at one point four million. That’s 50 percent of the population.

MSDH reports the number of shots given declined last week to just 9,700 vaccinations given.

Only 35 percent of the state has received a booster vaccine.