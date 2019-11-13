SUMMARY: A developing storm system along the Gulf Coast will spread clouds our way Thursday but the chance of any measurable moisture in our area is very low. Sunny skies return Friday and fair weather is slated to continue through the weekend and into next week. Temperatures will slowly moderate going through the next 7 days.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds, not as cool. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Light winds.

- Advertisement -

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. While a stray shower is possible, not a lot of moisture is expected north of I-20. Higher odds of rain will be closer to the coast. Highs top out in the mid to upper 40s. Winds veer to the NW between 2-8 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clouds linger with clearing late in the night. Lows near 30.

FRIDAY: Turning sunny. Highs in the low 50s. Temperatures cool into the 30s during high school football.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear and cold. Lows in the upper 20s.

WEEKEND: Sunny to mostly sunny skies will continue both Saturday and Sunday. Highs should be in the mid to upper 50s with lows in the low 30s.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: Generally fair weather is anticipated through Wednesday. High temperatures look to moderate back into the 60s.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the WCBI News app