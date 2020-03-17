SMART buses to operated with limited service in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A day after suspending the SMART routes in Starkville, buses are back rolling again.
Starkville-MSU Area Rapid Transit says it will operate with limited service.
There will be one bus per route and they will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. everyday, except Sunday.
Only nine passengers will be allowed on the bus.
Service will stop from 11:30 to 12:30 for cleaning purposes.
Transportation to Golden Triangle Regional Airport will be based on flight schedules.