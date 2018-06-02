Smithville Market Place Open For Business

SMITHVILLE, Miss.(WCBI) – Fresh fruits and vegetables are something that most people take for granted.

The people of Smithville know how hard it can be to find fresh produce.

The Smithville Indoor Community Market better know as “farmacy” kicked off today for their second year.

The market gives residents a place to find fresh produce closer to home.

“We are considered a food desert,”said

Finding fresh produce in Smithville has been a challenge for residents. Especially after the 2011 tornado devastated the town.

Access family health services recognized the problem and made it their mission to help the community.

“It came about because of a collaboration we had with catholic charities. They had some disaster money that was designated for the 2011 disaster. They stopped by my office one day and wanted to know what were some needs that still remained after the disaster and I told them we didn’t have a grocery store, there was no place closer than 12-15 miles that people could purchase fresh fruits and vegetables,”said Executive Director Marilyn Sumerford.

Fresh fruits, vegetables, and home baked goods are for sale.

The market doesn’t just help the locals it also helps the farmers.

“Well it gives them locally grown fresh produce. A lot healthier and really great prices especially here in Smithville. This is the second year their doing the farmers market here. It also gives farmers the opportunity to come and sell some of their produce. Even if anything from the smallest farmer to the larger farmer,”said vendor Ginger Autry.

Those in poverty can also benefit from the market.

“We have a program that we provide coins, tokens, for people that are below 200 percent of federal poverty level. They get 10 dollars a week in tokens and that allows them to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables,”said Sumerford.

Sumerford believes that the market can help Smithville as they continue to recover.

“We’re working desperately to try to rebuild Smithville, so it supports the local people, it supports the local economy, and it’s just a good way to learn more about healthy food options,”said Sumerford.

The market will continue every Saturday through October.