Smithville Rural Water Association Issues Boil Water Notice

Smithville Rural Water will be changing some water pipes along Kennedy Road area. This will only affect Kennedy Rd, F.B. Boozer Lane, and some customers on Seminole Rd. A notice was delivered to every customers house that that will be effected

- Advertisement -

The Water will be turned off while they change for a short time All residents in this area and will be under a Boil Water Alert until notified of its release

This is scheduled on October 9,2018 and Smithville Water will notify when the boil water has been lifted for this area

If you have any questions, please call 651-4411 and we will be glad to answer your questions

Thank you from Smithville Water and the Town of Smithville