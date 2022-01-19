Smithville Rural Water Customers are under a Boil Water Notice

SMITHVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Smithville Rural Water Customers are under a Boil Water Notice.

This covers customers along Highway 23 outside the town limits along with 60020 and 60021 Highway 23. As well as customers on Frederick Trail, Stateline, Jug Shop, Davis, Bull Mountain, Duncan Lake, Cowley, Walls, Jackson and Stafford Roads, Cedar Ridge Drive, Collins, George Pearce, McKenzie, Pearce Chapel, Kennedy and Hadaway Bottom Roads.

Brasfield Loop, Wildwood Trail, Sam’s Sawmill, Firetower, Seminole Roads, Faulkner Lane, Gregory Loop, and F B Boozer Lane.

Customers are advised to boil their water for at least one minute before use or use bottled water if possible.