Snow Today To Cause Travel Issues. Dangerous Cold Through Thursday Morning.

TODAY: Snow is moving in from our northwest this morning, and will cause some issues today. Temperatures are already below freezing as of the 3 AM hour, and temperatures will continue to drop through the day. Pavement temperatures are also around or below freezing this morning, and will be well below freezing by the start of the snow. Therefore, snow will immediately stick once if falls, leading to higher overall snow totals. Snow will melt and refreeze on roadways, creating significant travel issues despite relatively low overall snow totals. This is going to be our biggest impact from this event, so despite the fact some folks may only see 1/2″ or so of snow, it will be enough to cause problems on roads. Temperatures stay in the 20s today, dropping into the 10s overnight. Some spots may remain in the single digits. Wind chills will be around 0 tonight. This is dangerous to people and pets. It’s a good time to think about those who may be vulnerable to the cold and ensure they have a warm place to stay.

WEDNESDAY: We remain below freezing Wednesday, so any remaining ice on roadways could be slow to melt away. Highs around 30° under sunny skies. Overnight lows in the tens and teens, meaning it will be yet another dangerously cold night for people and pets.

THURSDAY: Starting a bit of a warming trend. A cold start to the morning, but we warm up to the 40s in the afternoon with lots of sunshine. Still rather cold overnight, with lows in the low 20s.

FRI/SAT:Warmer still. Mostly sunny, with highs in the 50s Friday and 60s Saturday. Overnight lows in the 30s Friday night and 40s Saturday night.

SUN/MON: Highs in the 60s to start next week. Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely Sunday night into Monday morning. Chance of rain both days around 50%. Overnight lows Sunday in the mid 40s.