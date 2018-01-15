Snowy & Cold Weather Tuesday (Updated 8 PM Monday)

MONDAY NIGHT: Light snow is possible by midnight across our northwest counties near Oxford. All locations northwest of the Natchez Trace may have light snow develop by 6 AM. Temperatures will cool into the mid to low 20s by sunrise as northwest winds develop.

TUESDAY: A band of light snow will move across the region. Anywhere between a dusting to 1″ of snow may fall mainly southeast of the Natchez Trace with 1″ to 2″ or more possible northwest of the Trace. Sometimes these systems overachieve on snow amounts so that’ll be something to watch as the event unfolds. Snow should push off to our southeast by mid to late afternoon. The biggest impact with this event will be a flash freeze of melted and compacted snow on area roadways leading to some hazardous driving conditions. Temperatures are going to remain in the 20s all day long and that means no melting. Winds from the northwest between 10 and 20 mph should keep wind chill values down into the teens and single digits.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear and cold conditions continue. Lows temperatures should be down into the lower teens. Wind chill values are expected to be in the single digits above and below zero.

WEDNESDAY: We’ll enjoy Arctic sunshine. That means highs will generally stay below freezing even with full sun. We’re hopeful the sun and dry air can help to melt away a fair amount of any ice that may develop on Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Another clear and cold night is on tap. Look for lows in the teens.

THURSDAY: The thaw begins! Highs should get up to around 40 under sunny skies.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies continue but milder highs in the low 50s return. It’ll be a great way to end the work week.

WEEKEND: Low 60s come back Saturday with mid to upper 60s possible by Sunday. Rain and storm chances return by Sunday afternoon and evening as well with the next cold front. At this point we can’t rule out a gusty storm late Sunday but we have days to watch it.

