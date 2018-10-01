Social Media Causes Human Trafficking Scare

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI)- If you have hopped on social media recently, you may have noticed some warnings about potential human traffickers.

The concern over human trafficking continues to grow across the nation, and now some people are worried that the threat could be hitting close to home.

- Advertisement -

Human trafficking – It’s something most people don’t want to think about.

But the threat still causes us to think about our surroundings.

Am I safe? Is that person following me?

Sheriff Eddie Scott says it is something we need to be aware of.

“Human trafficking is alive, and well in the United States. Just recently I was in Washington DC with 44 other sheriffs, and that’s what we talking to the White House and to Congress about it secured and borders. The border is very important to us so what’s going on at that border affects the entire United States and there has been instances in our neighboring state over here where a sheriff had rescued kids that were being used for sex trafficking,” said Sheriff Scott.

But, In spite of some recent reports on social media, Sheriff Scott says his office hasn’t received any reports of potential trafficking.

“Social media has its good points, but it also has its bad points as well and there some of the things you see on social media we want to confirm we want to look at it hard before we just take it at face value there so much on there,” said Sheriff Scott.

When most people think of human trafficking, they think of women, but that is not always the case.

“Men, women, and children boys and girls, so again it’s an ugly industry, and it’s something that we work real hard to try to work with our state and national leaders and trying to help prevent and save these people,” said Sheriff Scott.

Sheriff Scott says there are some things you should and shouldn’t do if you find yourself in a potentially dangerous situation.

“Don’t confront these people. ‘Why you’re following me’ or ‘why you’re hanging around’ call us, let us come and do it. Be aware of your surroundings always make sure you lock your vehicle when you’re getting outlook in the back seat when you’re getting back in. Just park in lighted areas. Using the basic precautionary measures can make a lot of difference,” said Sheriff Scott.

One of the most important things you can do is call 911 so they can come out and investigate.