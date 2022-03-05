SOCSD employee accused of sending pornographic pictures to a student

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville-Oktibbeha School District employee is accused of sending pornographic pictures to a student.

Tony White Jr. is charged with the dissemination of sexually explicit materials to a person under the age of 18 and child exploitation.

Oktibbeha County deputies made the arrest after a report was filed.

White allegedly sent pictures of himself to the student in the Starkville-Oktibbeha School District.

Investigators say a probable cause hearing was not needed because White is not a teacher.

A school district spokesperson says White is no longer employed with the school system.

White’s bond was set at 51 thousand dollars.