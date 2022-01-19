SOCSD Superintendent Dr. Eddie Peasant is retiring

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – After 30 years in public school education, Starkville Oktibbeha School District Superintendent Dr. Eddie Peasant is retiring.

Doctor Peasant has informed the Board of Trustees that he will retire on June 30th.

Under Peasant’s leadership, the school district has completed the construction of Partnership Middle School on the campus of Mississippi State University.

The district has also established Academic Houses at Starkville High School and a free Pre-K program.

Doctor Peasant launched an $11 million dollar capital improvements campaign while navigating the school district to successfully return to in-person learning during the pandemic.

The school board will work with Dr. Peasant as they begin discussing the process of selecting the district’s next superintendent.

In his retirement, Peasant plans to pursue a new career opportunity in higher education.