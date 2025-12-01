Soggy start to December

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Starting a new month with consistent sprinkles. Drier conditions expected by Tuesday afternoon.

MONDAY NIGHT: Light showers will continue pushing East overnight and into early Tuesday morning. Temperatures are going to be COLD, anywhere from the middle 20s to middle 30s.

TUESDAY: Some lingering showers will be possible in the earliest hours of the morning before drying. Heavy clouds will hold into the later morning. Once the wind shifts, clouds will begin to clear away. Moments of gusts will be likely throughout the day, up to 20MPH. Afternoon highs will be definitely staying chilly, in the low to middle 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Regional high pressure will help keep conditions calmer for the middle of the week. Temperatures will be in the lower 50s, so a little bit warmer! Clouds will return into the evening ahead of the end of week rain chance.