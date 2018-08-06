Soggy Week in Store

TODAY: Things are starting off wet for portions of the area. Scattered showers from this morning will eventually fall apart as we move later into the morning hours. This afternoon, showers and storms could redevelop across portions of the area. Expect highs Monday to top out in the lower to middle 90s. Rain chance will stay on the low end at 30%. Overnight lows Monday should drop down into the lower to middle 70s.

TUESDAY: High temperatures on Tuesday will climb into the middle to upper 90s across northeast Mississippi and western Alabama. Heat index values could be pushing 100 degrees as we move into the afternoon hours Tuesday. Rain chances will remain slim for Tuesday, with around 30% of the area seeing scattered showers and storms. Overnight lows Tuesday will bottom out in the lower to middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: Rain chances will increase Wednesday as an upper-level disturbance begins to work it’s way into our area. Due to the increased possibility of rain, our high temperatures on Wednesday should remain in the lower 90s. Some areas could even see highs in the upper 80s. Thursday, highs will drop into the middle to upper 80s. Rain chances will stay high at 60%. Friday will be much like Thursday, with rain chances sticking around for our area. Highs will remain in the middle to upper 80s, with overnight lows remaining in the lower 70’s.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: The rain will stick around for the weekend. Rain chances will be around 50% this weekend. If you have any outdoor plans, make sure you have a second option in mind! Highs will slightly warm back in the upper 80s and lower 90s, with overnight lows remaining in the lower 70s.

