Solved: Woman walking in lake bed was just on regular stroll

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – We have more information about the woman Oktibbeha County deputies were trying to identify on Tuesday.

This picture was posted on the sheriff’s department’s Facebook page.

At the time, it was unclear if the woman was lost, confused, or missing from somewhere.

Investigators said it turned out she was just on her regular morning walk in the Oktibbeha County Lake bed.

The woman went on her walk and daily business, unaware deputies were concerned about her safety.

She was located Tuesday evening and was safe.

