Some Alabama roads will soon be fixed thanks to a government grant

LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – A busy Lamar County road will receive an upgrade thanks to higher gas taxes.

A grant program from the Rebuild Alabama Act will help resurface SLS Road, in Millport.

The state is awarding 250,000 dollars for the project. The local government is chipping in just over 25,000.

In Pickens County, eight streets will be resurfaced in Carrollton.

Governor Kay Ivey says four point nine million dollars from the grant program will pay for 21 projects across the state.

Another round of local improvements is expected later this year.

The roadwork plans are required to move forward within one year of awarding the money.