Some rain for your Black Friday; More rain expected for Sunday

SUMMARY: A few rain chances return to the forecast for your Black Friday. Saturday is looking pretty decent before a washout expected with widespread rain on Sunday. Some colder air moves in next week. Get those winter coats ready!

FRIDAY: After a quiet & nice Thanksgiving yesterday, rain chances will return to the forecast as we head into the rest of the long holiday weekend. Clouds are increasing this morning and a few rain showers will move in late morning/early afternoon. The best chance for rain is along Highway 82 and south. Highs in the mid 60s. Light SE winds.

FRIDAY NIGHT: The majority of the rain and will move out early evening, but a few sprinkles are possible for those highs school football games with mostly cloudy skies. Keep the light jackets handy as temperatures will fall to the 50s during game time. Partly cloudy skies expected overnight with lows in the mid 40s.

SATURDAY: We’ll get a break from the rain on Saturday, but skies will remain mostly cloudy with a few peeks of sunshine. Not looking too bad for the Egg Bowl game in Oxford. Temperatures will be a bit cooler with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Overnight lows in the mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Sunday is looking more like an all-day washout for us. Rain will begin in many areas by sunrise and last through the evening. Some thunder and gusty winds are also possible in stronger storms. Rainfall amounts could be between 1-2 inches. The cloud cover and rain will only allow highs to get up into the upper 50s.

MONDAY-TUESDAY: Aside from some morning sprinkles on Monday, the first part of the new workweek will be dry. The top weather story heading into the new workweek will be the colder in that will be filtering into the region. Morning lows on Monday will be in the mid 30s, with temperatures falling to the mid 20s by Tuesday morning. Afternoon highs will only be in the mid 40s. Skies will be mostly sunny.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: Clouds will slowly build back in as another system approaches the area late Wednesday into Thursday. It looks like this could bring us some more rain by Thursday morning, but we’ll have to continue to watch. Temperatures will remain chilly with highs in the 50s and morning lows in the 20s into the 30s.

