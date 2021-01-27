Some rain then getting breezy and cooler for Wednesday

SUMMARY: Get ready for a cloudy, cooler and windy day along with some rain chances for your Wednesday. The end of the workweek will be mostly sunny but seasonably cool for late January. The next storm system will move through sometime late Saturday or early Sunday. All the parameters are not lined up just yet for strong weather, but that could change over the coming days so stay tuned.

WEDNESDAY: We have some wet roads & clouds out there this Wednesday morning thanks to the round one of light rain showers we received this morning. More off-and-on again chances of light showers are possible through midday Wednesday a disturbances pushes through the region. Some snow showers could also occur up in Tennessee but they shouldn’t make it this far south. Then the cooler air moves in behind it. Highs will top put in the upper 40s to mid 50s before they start dropping. A blustery NW wind will also pick up at 10-20, gusts up to 25 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies early evening will start breaking up overnight. Staying blustery with a north wind 10-15 mph. It will get cold as overnight lows go down to near 30 degrees. Some spots could fall into the 20s.

THURSDAY: Some morning clouds to start your Thursday before the full sunshine makes a return. A much cooler day with highs only in the upper 40s. North winds 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear skies and another cold night. Overnight lows in the mid 20s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Lows in the mid 30s.

SATURDAY: Clouds will be increasing throughout the day. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Some showers & storms are possible late in the day and into the evening.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Areas of rain and thunder possible. Overnight lows in the upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the low 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies once again return. Highs in the mid 50s.

