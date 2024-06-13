Southern Baptist Convention: Women-led churches escape ban

INDIANAPOLIS (WCBI) – Baptist churches with women as pastors and in leadership roles, narrowly escaped being banned by the Southern Baptist Convention.

The group, meeting in Indianapolis, voted 61% in favor of banning those churches. But it wasn’t enough.

The Southern Baptist Convention must have a two-thirds super-majority for the ban.

But it still leaves the Southern Baptist Convention with its official doctrinal statement saying the office of pastor is limited to men.

On the final day of the meeting, Southern Baptists approved a nonbinding resolution, cautioning couples about using in vitro fertilization.

The SBC resolution agrees that embryos are children, regardless of location in or outside the womb.

