Southern Care Hospice Hosts ‘Coffee And Donuts With A Cop’

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – A Northeast Mississippi hospice company says thanks to law enforcement officers, with a morning treat.

Southern Care Hospice provided coffee and donuts for police officers this morning at the entrance to Fairpark in downtown Tupelo.

- Advertisement -

The company has community service projects on a regular basis, and wanted to take the time out to brighten the morning of officers as they were either getting off work, or going on their shifts.

“What better way by saying thank you to those who serve and protect, protect our families, protect our communities and as a hospice company we just want to show our appreciation,” said Ron Cottom, with Southern Care Hospice.

Next month, Southern Care Hospice will hold a yard sale. Proceeds will go back to needy patients.