Southern Miss game postponed because of Florence

BOONE, N.C. – Appalachian State’s home football game scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 15, against Southern Miss will not be played this weekend in Boone due to increasing concerns associated with Hurricane Florence.

While the scope of the storm’s impact in the High Country is still unknown, university officials have worked in partnership with Southern Miss and emergency management personnel to reach a decision that is in the best interests of the safety and well-being of fans, student-athletes and game day personnel.

- Advertisement -

Officials from both schools are exploring options to reschedule the game. outlets.