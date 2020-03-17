Sparklight offering two WiFi hotspots in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Sparklight will be opening a wifi hotspot in Columbus for those needing access to the internet.

The company said the hotspot can be accessed from Sparklight’s parking lot at 319 College Street. An additional hotspot will be available at 2312 Highway 45 in Columbus, in the former KMart parking lot.

For Sparklight customers, unlimited data is available on all internet services for 30 days.

The company is also allowing payment deferments and waiving late fees for customers for 60 days.

Sparklight said it will reassess the situation in about a month.