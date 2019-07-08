Special election set for Columbus Ward 4 seat

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus councilmen have set a special election to fill the Ward 4 seat.
Monday morning, city leaders approved the dates for qualifying, the election, and the possible run-off.
- Advertisement -
Those running must qualify by July 31 and must have 50 signatures from Ward 4 voters.
The election will be August 20. If a run-off is needed, that will take place on September 10.
Ward 4 voters will cast their ballot at Stephen Chapel, Propst Park Community Hut, or Fire Station 1.
Fredrick Jackson resigned from his council seat last week.