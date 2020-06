NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A special election date was set to fill the seat of a Noxubee County supervisor that recently passed away.

The board of supervisors set the date for November 3. Qualifying for the election will end September 4.

In the meantime, Landis Mickens and other supervisors are helping maintain District 3.

Patterson died last month after a battle with COVID-19.

He was serving his third term as a county supervisor.