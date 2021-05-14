Special judge appointed for Columbus Ward 4 primary trial

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A special judge is appointed to decide whether a new Columbus Ward 4 primary will be held.

Pat Douglas lost the Democratic primary to Marty Turner by four votes.

- Advertisement -

Douglas contends at least seven people voted in the primary using Ward 4 addresses but they don’t actually live in Ward 4.

She also claims at least four absentee ballots were not properly attained before the votes were cast.

Douglas wants a new primary election.

Special Judge Larry Roberts will hear the case.

No trial date has been officially set.