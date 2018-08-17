Special Legislative Session in Jackson Still Up in the Air

NORTHEAST MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Governor Phil Bryant sets a date for a special session.

Although, the specifics have not been made public, we know lawmakers will discuss state infrastructure repair and maintenance, along with BP oil spill money.

- Advertisement -

According to some legislators, what’s concerning is the disconnect between the governors office and legislators, that they haven’t been really told anything.

The special called session by Governor Phil Bryant is said to address infrastructure repair and maintenance, something many legislators agree is needed.

“Last session, we passed some bills that would have alleviated some of the problems that we have, but they didn’t make it through the Senate,” said Republican Representative from MS District 19, Randy Boyd. “The way I understand it, as it is go through those bills again and try to pass something similar in the special session.”

Some Democrats feel these decisions have been made without them.

“The truth of the matter is that Democrats have been excluded from the conversation,” said Democratic Representative for MS District 38, Cheikh Taylor.

Not just them, but Democrats feel the public has been left out as well.

“Why has there not been months and months and months of public hearings and public debates?” said Hob Bryan, Democratic Senator for MS District 7. “Why hasn’t all of this stuff been discussed in public? Why aren’t they considering long-term options?”

Some of the ways mentioned to fund these infrastructure projects are from sports betting, internet sales tax, and, if passed, a state lottery.

However, some say there’s no need at all for this special session at all.

“All of this is a fraud and a sham,” Bryan continued. “All of the silly proposals we have and all of the so-called revenue sources that have been put together in a package are not enough money to build and maintain out roads and bridges.”

Legislators in both parties hope money is used on local levels.

“There’s not been a lot of conversation about the methodology of how the money will be disbursed,” Taylor said. “We are hoping that it affects, mostly, our municipalities and our counties who need it the most, because roads and bridges are very important.”

“That’s where the major portion of our bad bridges are, on the local level,” Boyd said.

Bryan ended with, “We have serious problems with our roads, serious problems with our infrastructure. We need to be planning for the next 20, 30, 40 years.”

Bryant’s spokesman has informed us while the date for the session is August 23rd, but the official agenda will not be announced until 24 to 48 hours before the special session.