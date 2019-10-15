Special runoff election held for Ward 1 seat

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus voters in Ward One hit the polls Tuesday for a special runoff election.

The Columbus Ward One city council seat came open after the death of long-time councilman Gene Taylor. Taylor had served the position since 2006.

9 candidates stepped forward on September 24 to fill the open position.

On Election Day, Ethel Taylor Stewart and Liz Terry are the only candidates remaining.

“They have to have a picture ID. When we find their name, they sign in, we initial the ballot, like I have in my hand, they go over to the little booth and use the pen, fill it in, drop it in the box and that’s it. We hand count these at the end of the day,” said receiving manager Jean Bigelow.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. Tuesday.