Speeding big concern for people in North Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- People living in Ward 6 in the city of Columbus bring their issues to the table.

Speeding and litter happening around town were some of the biggest concerns for those living on the city’s north side.

- Advertisement -

Jerry Endsley says he lives along Hospital Drive and that people fly down the road.

“We have a postage, speed limit sign on one end of it for 25 miles an hour, and that don’t slow them down,” said Endsley.

Councilman Bill Gavin says drivers use that road and Old Aberdeen to bypass traffic to get to other areas in the city, and they’re working on ways to try and slow down drivers.

“What we’re doing in the process is trying to alleviate some of that by putting in speed reducing bumps, or people call them speed bumps, to try and calm some of that traffic down,” said Gavin.

Councilman Bill Gavin says most of the areas in Ward 6 are residential and he urges drivers to use caution.

Neighborhoods have to meet certain criteria before speed bumps can be put in.