Spotty showers and storms coming back

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Warm and humid weather sticks around. Afternoon highs should be in the low to mid 90s but the heat index may push into the upper 90s to around 100°. There is a 20-30% chance of pop-up showers and storms during the heat of the day. Consider yourself lucky if you manage to get needed rain this weekend. Overnight lows hover around 70.

NEXT WEEK: Daily chances of showers and storms exist but not everyone will a storm each day. We’re going to broad brush a 40% chance of rain each day during the work week. Daytime highs should be around 90 while overnight lows stay around 70. This pattern is typical for June here in the Deep South.

