Spotty storm chances returning

SUMMARY: Spotty storm chances are set to return over the next week as a standard late summer weather pattern develops. Highs in the 80s are more likely Friday with 90s set to take over again after that.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. Calm winds.

- Advertisement -

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. A 20-30% chance of pop-up showers and storms during the day. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds S 3-7 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to around 70.

WEEKEND: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 90s with lows in the low 70s. A few stray storms can’t be ruled out but most of the weekend in most spots should be dry.

NEXT WEEK: Partly cloudy, hot, and more humid. Highs in the low to mid 90s with lows in the 70s. A daily 20-30% chance of pop-up storms. Heat indices may surpass 100 once again.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the WCBI News App