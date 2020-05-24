As our warm and muggy summer-like pattern continues, as does our daily chance for afternoon rain and storms. Not everyone will see rain every day, but there will be storms around every day for the next several days. Temperatures will remain near normal with highs in the mid to upper 80s and morning lows in the 60s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Any showers or storms will diminish by 10pm, leaving us with a few passing clouds overnight. Temperatures will fall into mid and upper 60s by the early morning.

MONDAY: Memorial Day will certainly feel like summer with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 and a mix of sun and clouds. There will be some quick afternoon and evening pop-up storms, but not everyone will get wet. Don’t let the rain chances ruin your plans, just be prepared to head inside for a few minutes if a storm pops up nearby.

TUESDAY-FRIDAY: We’ll keep a 50/50 chance for showers and storms in the forecast for the middle and end of the week. Not everyone will see rain every day, but it would be a good idea to keep the umbrella handy just in case. Warm and muggy conditions will continue with highs in the mid 80s and morning lows in the mid to upper 60s.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: Chances for pop-up storms will continue into the weekend with highs staying in the mid to upper 80s.

