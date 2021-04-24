Spotty strong storms today, clearing by this evening

The heaviest rain will slack off through this morning, but spotty storms will remain possible through the day today. These storms could produce brief downpours, wind, or hail.

SATURDAY: While today doesn’t appear to be an all-day washout, there will be a chance for some pop up showers and storms through about 7pm. Some of these storms could be on the stronger side with gusty winds and hail. The tornado threat is very low but we can’t rule out a brief one. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY-TUESDAY: Sunshine returns for the second half of the weekend and early next week. Temperatures will be warming up with highs in the 70s and 80s and lows in the 50s and 60s.

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: It looks like we’ll have another round of rain and storms to deal with either Wednesday night or during the day Thursday. Fortunately, things look to be clearing out by the end of the week and the weekend. Highs will remain in the low 70s.

