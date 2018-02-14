Spring-Like Thursday

TONIGHT: Showers will linger during the evening across the northern half of the area but activity will taper off as the night goes on. Lows are going to be in the low 60s. Areas of fog are possible again.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and mild weather is on tap. All signs point to highs in the mid to possibly upper 70s. Southerly winds between 10 and 20 mph continue.

FRIDAY: The warmest part of the day will be in the morning with forecast highs in the 60s. A cold front will push from NW to SE across the region by early afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the 50s and 40s during the 2nd half of the day. Scattered showers are likely with the front and the chance of rain is 50%. Rainfall amounts should generally be 1/4” or less.

SATURDAY: A big temperature spread is possible with a stalled front draped right on top of our coverage area. Temperatures may only be in the 50s near Oxford with more in the way of 60s and 70s southeast of Columbus. Rain showers are going to develop with the heaviest activity likely occurring north of US 278. Some spots in this area may see 1/2” to 1” or more. The overall chance of rain is 80%.

SUNDAY: Drier conditions return but there will still be a lot of cloud cover overall. Highs should push back into the low 60s.

NEXT WEEK: A few spring-like days are a very good bet. Highs are likely going to be in the 70s Monday, Tuesday, and perhaps even Wednesday. Rain chances are going to remain low initially but we may have a better opportunity for storms by the middle of the week either on Wednesday or Thursday.

