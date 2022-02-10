Spring-like weather continues through Friday before our next front

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: Pleasant weather will continue through the rest of the week with highs in the 70s Friday.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low-30s. Calm wind.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-60s. South winds 5-10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear with lows in the mid-30s. South wind around 5 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: We’ll have “dry frontal passage” Saturday with temperatures falling into the low-40s after morning highs in the mid-to-upper 50s. No chance of rain for at least the next 7 days, but the pattern flips for the second half of next week with a few chances of rain likely in the extended period.