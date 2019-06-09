Spring-like Weather Makes a Return!

TONIGHT: Can’t rule out an isolated shower before midnight. Look for a partly cloudy sky with temperatures falling into the low 70s and perhaps upper 60s in a few spots.

MONDAY: Some scattered showers and a few storms can’t be ruled out. Temperatures climb back into the low 80s before a cold front pushes showers and storms out to the east. That sets up a nice, quiet and dry Monday Night, allowing lows to fall into the low to mid 60s with decreasing clouds.

TUESDAY – FRIDAY: We’ve been watching for awhile, but it seems that amazingly quiet and beautiful weather is coming! It might be one last hurrah from Spring as all the tropical summertime moisture is shoved back to the south. Behind the front, expect seasonally cool temperatures with highs during the day in the upper 70s to mid 80s, cool north winds and a sunny to mostly sunny sky. Lows at night fall into the upper 50s to low 60s.

NEXT WEEKEND: We’ll watch to see how this pattern evolves, but it seems like soon we’ll creep back towards our summer pattern. We’ll keep things partly cloudy with temperatures climbing back up into the mid 80s to near 90, with perhaps some pop-up showers and storms not out of the question.

