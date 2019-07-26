Stabbing reported on MSU’s campus

MISSISSIPPI STATE, Miss. (WCBI) – A stabbing has been reported in the Colvard Student Union on Mississippi State’s campus.

A Maroon Alert sent out by the university said police had responded and had increased patrols.

The suspect is described as a black male, driving a maroon SUV. It has been reported that the suspect has left campus, but police know who he is.

The male victim has been taking to OCH.

MSU’s spokesman Sid Salter said the victim and the suspect knew each other and work in the union.

Salter said ita appeared to be some type of work dispute.