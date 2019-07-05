Standard Summer Fare Into The Weekend.

TODAY: Hot and humid with hit or miss showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 90s and a heat index around 100°. A lingering shower or storm possible into the evening. Lows in the low to mid 70s.

WEEKEND: Standard summer weather continues as we head into the weekend. Scattered storms will remain possible Saturday with highs in the low to mid 90s. Slightly higher storm coverage on Sunday with highs in the low 90s.

NEXT WEEK: Forecast confidence is relatively high through Wednesday that this pattern will continue. Highs in the low to mid 90s and a heat index approaching 105° at times. We’ll keep the chance for a few scattered storms in the forecast as well.

TROPICS: There are some early indications that the Gulf could have some weak tropical development in the second half of next week, but at this point we’re too far away to know if the models are actually picking up on something or if they’re being fooled a bit. At this point the forecast pattern would support at least some weak development. Depending on if, when, and how things develop in the Gulf through the end of next week, our forecast might change a little bit. Stay tuned this weekend and next week to see how things develop.