Standard Summer Pattern

TODAY-SATURDAY: Temperatures will top out in the low 90s with hit or miss showers and storms each day, mainly in the afternoon. Showers and storms will fizzle out overnight. Lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

SUN/MON: Temperatures will be a little bit lower to start the week next week, with highs in the upper 80s and perhaps a few low 90s. Scattered storms will remain in the forecast.

TUE/WED: Isolated showers and storms possible through the middle of next week with highs in the low 90s.