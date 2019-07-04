Standard Summer Weather For The 4th Of July.

TODAY: Hot and humid today with scattered storms in the afternoon. High temperatures in the low 90s with a heat index around 100°. A few storms will bubble up in the afternoon, so if you’ve got plans outdoors in the afternoon, like a cookout, you might have to wait for a storm to pass. I don’t expect any total washouts today. As we head towards fireworks time, temperatures will have dropped into the 80s, and most, if not all of the rain should fizzle out by then. Temperatures will continue to drop into the low 70s overnight tonight.

FRIDAY-WEDNESDAY: This pattern will continue as we round out this week and head into next week. We’ll have the chance for storms for the foreseeable future, and we will be staying hot and humid too. Highs in the low to mid 90s with the heat index between 100-105°.