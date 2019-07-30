TUESDAY NIGHT: Variably cloudy. A few isolated showers and storms are possible but the chance of rain is 20% or less. Some patch fog is possible in areas that have had recent rain. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s with calm wind.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and seasonably warm. Highs near 90 with heat indices in the mid to upper 90s. There is a 30% chance of a few pop-up showers and storms. Lows Wednesday night will be in the upper 60s to around 70.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and reasonably quiet. We’re going to maintain a 20% chance of pop-up showers and storms both days but most places will probably not have rain. Lows stay in the upper 60s to around 70.

WEEKEND: Scattered showers and storm opportunities will continue with the chance of rain 30-40%. Highs either side of 90° should continue along with lows near 70°.

