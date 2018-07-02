Standard Summer Weather This Week.

TODAY & TUESDAY: Highs in the low 90s with heat index values around 100° to 104°. A dry start on Monday, with showers and storms developing in the afternoon, mainly after 1 PM. Some showers and storms will have heavy downpours. Rain chance around 50%. A lingering shower or storm is possible overnight, then a few more scattered showers and storms are possible tomorrow. Rain chance around 40%.

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Low 90s with heat index values in the low 100s for the afternoon of July 4th. Scattered showers and storms will be possible in the afternoon and evening, but most of the rain ends by the overnight hours, although a lingering shower or storm can’t be ruled out. Rain chance around 50%.

- Advertisement -

THURSDAY-SUNDAY: The typical summer pattern continues with highs in the low 90s, heat index values in the triple digits, and daily shower and storm chances around 50%.