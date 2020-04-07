Starkville aldermen to discuss hiring freeze, delaying employee pay raises

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – With tighter restrictions on stores and restaurants, city budgets are starting to feel the impact of the coronavirus.

Starkville aldermen will discuss delaying employee pay raises that were to start this month.

If approved, city leaders would reconsider the higher pay in June.

Aldermen will also discuss a 60-day hiring freeze. The director of parks and recreation and water treatment operator positions would be exempt from the freeze.

Another item on Tuesday’s board meeting agenda is a suspension of travel and equipment purchases for the next 60 days.

Existing projects would be exempt.

Aldermen will also discuss continuing administrative leave with pay for city staff until the next board meeting.