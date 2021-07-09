Starkville authorities searching for wanted armed robbers

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville police continue to search for two armed robbers.

The hold-up happened about 10:30 last night at Slim Chickens on South Montgomery Street.

Investigators say the fast-food restaurant was closed at the time.

The duo ran toward Vine Street after the robbery.

Police are working with restaurant management in the investigation.

SPD did not release what type of weapon was used, a description of the suspects, or whether anyone was injured.

If you have any information call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at the number on your screen.