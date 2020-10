STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville cyclist dies after being hit by an SUV.

Oktibbeha County Coroner Michael Hunt said 34-year-old Arial Wang died Wednesday afternoon at a Tupelo hospital.

Wang was hit by the vehicle on Stark Road, near Abernathy Road, just after 10 o’clock Tuesday night.

Hunt believes Wang had been at work, just before the crash.

The accident remains under investigation.