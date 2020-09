STARKVILLE, MISS. (WCBI) – Starkville City Leaders vote 5 to 2 to raise taxes in the city.

Taxes will be raised about two percent. That’s an additional 2 mils.

City leaders are anticipating losing about 880 thousand dollars in revenue from sales tax.

Half of the tax increase will be to support a grant the city received. The other half will help make-up for the shortfall.

Winona leaders also held a public hearing Tuesday to discuss the town’s budget and possible tax increase.