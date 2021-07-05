Starkville Daily News printed 10,000 copies of Bulldog Championship edition

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Diamond Dawgs aren’t the only winners in Starkville following the College World Series.

The Starkville Daily News has been bombarded with readers and fans wanting copies of their Thursday, July 1st edition.

On an average day, Starkville Daily prints 1,400 copies.

So far, they have printed 10,000 copies of the Bulldog Championship edition.

“The line of people waiting Thursday was wrapped around the building. That was just phenomenal, because a lot of people discount a printed newspaper, and all of the people in town wanted a copy of the newspaper, and that was just great,” said Kim Jones, SDN Business Manager.

If you want something more “frameable” the Starkville Daily is also selling posters of the Thursday front page.

They will also be printing a special edition booklet covering the championship run.