Starkville doctor sentenced in federal court to three years probation

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville Internal Medicine Physician Ben Sanford was sentenced today in federal court to three years of probation for receiving misbranded drugs and distributing them with the intent to defraud his patients.

According to court documents, Sanford, the owner of Starkville Internal Medicine, used foreign versions of prescription drugs on his patients – without telling them.

These drugs were not FDA approved.

All of the drugs were shipped to Dr. Sanford’s clinic from overseas.

And, according to the United State’s attorneys office, these drugs were administered to patients from April of 2013 to June 2018.

This includes foreign versions of drugs used to treat osteoporosis in people prone to fracture.

Sanford was ordered to forfeit more than $105,000, to pay a fine of $95,000, and to pay restitution in the amount of more than $377,000.

Federal agents executed a search warrant at Sanford’s clinic in June of 2018 for the purpose of this investigation.