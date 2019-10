STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville firefighters got creative helping a stranded driver Wednesday morning on Highway 82.

After the truck hydroplaned, the driver was able to get out of the car, but was stuck on the opposite side of the ditch.

The water in the ditch was moving too fast to be crossed safely, so firefighters had to use a different approach to rescue the driver.

The firefighters used the L-1 to reach the driver and bring him to safety.

The driver was not injured.