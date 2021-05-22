Starkville Fire Dept. organizes parade for local graduate

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville PD lieutenant Todd Palmer organized a small parade for LaShawna Bishop to celebrate her graduating from Starkville Highschool.

The parade began at the end of Hospital Road and went through LaShawna’s neighborhood where her family was waiting for all of the passing visitors.

During the parade, Palmer stepped out of one of the firetrucks and gave a Starkville Fire Department t-shirt to her.

Other friends and members of the community participated in the parade and gave cards, flowers, and gifts.

“A parade is great. I mean, it means a lot, you know, that she gets to celebrate her graduation and she wants to celebrate it with everybody. And I think it’s a great deal for all of us to come together and get to celebrate with her. The reason, I think, this is significant for all of us going instead of just a graduation party, so everybody can see what she has done in her life how she didn’t let anything set her back and she was able to graduate and she was able to do what everybody else can do and more with no setbacks at all,” said Palmer.

LaShawna’s family continued to express their gratitude throughout the parade and were thankful for all that Palmer and the fire department have done for her over the years.