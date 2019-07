STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville High school students will have something to be excited about when school starts back in a few weeks.

The gym has had a facelift.

Renovations started back in May to help update the facility.

New floors, digital score tables, and updated locker rooms are just some of the things students should expect to see.

Administrators told WCBI the gym renovation should be completed next with the locker update the week after.