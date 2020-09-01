Starkville High School adjusting to increase of football stadium capacity

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — It will be a Friday night special in Starkville between the Yellowjackets and West Point Green Wave.

With so much focus on this game, tickets will be in high demand.

“Tickets go on sale to the general public here for home side on Wednesday from 5.30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the home ticket booth,” said Starkville High School Athletic Director Greg Owen. “But we’re going to have a very limited amount of tickets remaining for that but we will be able to sell to our public for that night.”

So if you’re lucky enough to purchase a ticket, there are some rules Owen wants spectators to be aware of.

“Our community really help us out as well and remember the three W’s, wash your hands, watch your distance and wear your mask,” said Owen.”And those are the general guidelines that we are asking all of our people, all of our guests to do whether it’s our Jacket community or our guests from West Point.”

Owen said this football season will be like no other because of COVID19, but is confident his staff will keep spectators safe at games.

“It’s new to us all so it’s all in details you know,” said Owen. “It’s a lot of planning that goes into place making sure the security is in place and we’ve done a wonderful job through the years, so I don’t doubt any of that. I know that our guys will be ready to handle the crowds that we are going to get.”

Owen said gates will open at 5:30 pm and you must have a ticket to enter the stadium.